JOHOR BARU, March 2 — Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has publicly expressed his disappointment over the delay of the Rumah Pesona Johor (RPJ) project, which was originally scheduled to be completed last year.

The state initiative through the Darul Ta’zim Family Development Foundation is designed as a temporary shelter for women victims of domestic violence.

“I am very disappointed with the progress of the Rumah Pesona Johor project, which was supposed to be completed last year but has experienced delays,” Onn Hafiz said in a Facebook post after visiting the project site with the state Women, Family, and Community Development chairman Khairin-Nisa Ismail last Friday.

He said the state government takes every development project in Johor seriously and highlighted that it is crucial for all projects to follow their timelines, as they affect the well-being of the entire Johor community.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (second from left) scrutinises plans for the Rumah Pesona Johor at its project site on February 28, 2025. — Picture from Facebook/Onn Hafiz Ghazi

“I have directed the appointed contractor to be more proactive in ensuring the progress of the project follows the established timeline and to report the progress of work to the state government regularly,” he said.

He gave an assurance that he would continue to monitor the progress of the project.

“I hope that RPJ can become an institution that truly provides protection and new hope to women who require support. Insya-Allah,” he said.



