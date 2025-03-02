GEORGE TOWN, March 2 — An elderly motorcyclist died while another rider was injured in a collision involving two motorcycles at Kilometre 8 of the Penang Bridge, heading towards Perai from George Town here today.

Northeast District deputy police chief Supt Lee Swee Sake said the 71-year-old local man died at the scene, while the second rider, a foreign national, was taken to Penang Hospital (HPP) with injuries.

The 8.30am accident occurred when both motorcycles grazed each other, causing them to skid. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In a separate accident at 9.20am, a 46-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were injured when their car overturned after colliding with a bus on the Perai-bound lane.

Lee said the bus was changing lanes when the car from behind crashed into its rear, causing it to skid into the opposite lane towards George Town.

Both car occupants sustained minor injuries, while the bus driver was unharmed.

The accident caused heavy congestion on both sides of the bridge and the case is being investigated under Section 43 of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama