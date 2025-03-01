PUTATAN, March 1 — An elderly couple were killed in a house fire at Kampung Limbanak Penampang today.

Penampang fire and rescue station chief Zeno Tingalan said the charred remains of the elderly man, in his 60s, was found among the debris, while the elderly woman, in her 50s, was electrocuted while attempting to escape from the burning house.

The 3.20am incident also destroyed five vehicles, namely a Toyota Hilux, Toyota Prado, Toyota Vios, Perodua Kelisa and a motorcycle.

Zeno said his station received a distress call at 3.26am and two teams from Penampang and one from Putatan were deployed to the location.

Firefighters managed to control the blaze by 4.31am before the operation concluded at 8.15am.

Both victims’ bodies were handed to the police for further action while the cause of the fire and total loss are under investigation, said Zeno. — The Borneo Post