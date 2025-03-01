KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will hold Ihya’ Ramadan programme across ministries throughout this holy month, said his senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah.

The programme aims to make Ramadan a spiritual ‘madrasah’, not only in terms of worship but also in promoting values and ethics in national administration.

Tunku Nashrul said the Prime Minister would visit various ministries to engage with civil servants, followed by brief religious talks delivered by himself and invited speakers.

“Through this programme, values such as honesty, discipline and responsibility can be strengthened among civil servants, in line with the Well-being pillar under the MADANI framework,” he said during the Daily Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Briefing, which was streamed live on Anwar’s and PMO’s official Facebook pages today.

Tunku Nashrul said the Prime Minister has also agreed to visit several states during Ramadan to enhance cooperation between the federal and state governments, in addition to meeting the people at MADANI Iftar gatherings.

The specific dates and location for these events would be announced soon through official government channels, he added.

He said the PMO also encouraged public participation in these gatherings as a symbol of unity and togetherness.

“As a responsible government, the PMO believes that clear communication, transparency in administration and the strengthening of spiritual values are essential elements in building trust between the people and the government.

“Therefore, PMO invites everyone to support and participate in these initiatives for the betterment and progress of our nation. Let this Ramadan be a month of renewal, whether in communication, governance or daily life,” he said. — Bernama