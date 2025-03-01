KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — The Petaling Jaya City Council's (MBPJ) crematorium in Kampung Tunku will not cease operations during its planned upgrade, Petaling Jaya mayor Mohamad Zahri Samingon said, addressing residents' concerns about the project.

The Star reported the mayor’s comments on the MBPJ-operated crematorium, located at Jalan 229, Section 51A.

It is current slated for privatisation and facility enhancements, including a new columbarium.

"We are still in discussions and will provide more information soon. However, we are certain that the service price will not be increased," stated Mohamad Zahri.

He emphasised that the crematorium would remain operational during the upgrade.

However the move to privatise the facility has come under scrutiny, with some PJ residents stating their concern that prices would rise and the importance of including all non-Muslim religious groups in the decision-making process.

Former Section 14 Residents Association chairman Selva Sugumaran advocated for an open tender for the project and urged against management by a faith-based operator.

Ex-Petaling Jaya councillor Derek Fernandez highlighted the potential socio-economic impact of privatising the crematorium, particularly on the poor and middle class.

He suggested that MBPJ hold a dialogue with stakeholders to ensure affordable rates remain competitive with private operators.

Section 6 Rukun Tetangga chairman Rajesh Mansukhlal expressed residents' dissatisfaction with the privatisation decision made without their consultation.

He argued that the crematorium is a basic service and should not be privatised, as it would eventually lead to increased costs for the public.