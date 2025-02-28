KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) continues to drive Malaysia’s economic resilience and energy security, announcing a strong and sustainable financial performance for 2024. More importantly, this success translates directly into real benefits for the rakyat.

“Our commitment goes beyond providing electricity — we are lighting up Malaysia’s future,” said TNB Chairman, Tan Sri Abdul Razak Bin Abdul Majid.

“As a responsible GLC, we are not just focused on financial sustainability but on reinvesting our success back into the nation — supporting Malaysians through pension funds, economic development and affordable energy solutions,” he added.

The Village Street Lighting Programme, since its launch in 2000, has brightened rural areas nationwide with over 525,000 street lights. In 2024, under Phase 11, an additional 14,210 energy-efficient LED lights were installed, funded under the 12th Malaysia Plan. By enhancing safety and connectivity in villages, this initiative fuels economic activity and strengthens Malaysia’s progress — ensuring that the nation’s growth benefits every community.

With 60 per cent of profits distributed as dividends to government-linked investment companies (GLICs), including Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB), Khazanah Nasional Berhad (KNB), Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (KWAP) and Lembaga Tabung Haji (LTH), TNB is ensuring that Malaysia’s workforce, pensioners and future generations reap the rewards of a stable and forward-looking energy sector.

Where do TNB’s profits go? A rakyat-first approach

TNB follows a structured profit policy that ensures its profits are reinvested into initiatives that directly improve the lives of Malaysians.

TNB President and CEO Datuk Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan speaks during a press conference on the TNB financial results in TNB Platinum, Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Profit allocations direct impact on the rakyat

60 per cent of our dividends brings many benefits to the rakyat in various forms. TNB’s role goes beyond powering homes and businesses — we are also powering national progress. The dividends declared by TNB provide direct financial benefits to millions of Malaysians through GLICs, which collectively holds more than 60 per cent of TNB shares. This ensures greater financial security for retirees and working Malaysians while at the same time, contributes to the nation’s long-term economic stability.

TNB is also actively expanding its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, focusing on tangible improvements for all Malaysians covering four pillars namely education, sports, community well-being and environment.

“These initiatives include expanding electrification projects in rural areas, providing education and skills training programmes and funding community-driven sustainability projects,” said TNB President/CEO, Datuk Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan.

Ensuring affordable, stable electricity for all Malaysians

A key public concern is whether profitability affects electricity tariffs. TNB assures Malaysians that:

Tariffs are government-regulated and do NOT increase due to TNB’s profits.

Reinvestment in grid efficiency helps maintain affordability and prevents unnecessary cost increases.

Rakyat-focused energy programmes, including solar incentives and time-of-use tariffs, help lower electricity bills.

“We understand that Malaysians want fairness and transparency. Our commitment is clear — profits are not taken for granted but returned to the rakyat through better services, stable tariffs and long-term energy security,” Megat Jalaluddin added.

(From left) TNB President/CEO Datuk Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan, TNB chairman Tan Sri Abdul Razak Bin Abdul Majid and TNB CFO Badrulhisyam Fauzi speak during a press conference on the TNB financial results in TNB Platinum, Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Sustainable growth that benefits Malaysians

TNB’s strong financial performance enables reinvestment in national infrastructure, enhancement of energy efficiency and expansion of access to affordable, clean energy for homes and businesses, reinforcing Malaysia’s sustainable growth.

“When TNB grows, Malaysia prospers. This isn’t just about profits — it’s about ensuring a future where every Malaysian benefits from reliable, sustainable and fairly priced energy,” said TNB President and CEO, Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan.

Powering a greener, more sustainable Malaysia

As Malaysia moves towards a cleaner energy future, TNB is leading the way in sustainability by:

Expanding renewable energy investments in solar, hydro and green hydrogen projects.

Enhancing the national grid for improved efficiency, reliability and integration of green energy.

Investing in smart energy solutions to empower consumers to manage electricity consumption effectively.

TNB chairman Tan Sri Abdul Razak Abdul Majid speaks during a press conference on the TNB financial results in TNB Platinum, Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May

“Sustainability is not just a goal — it’s our responsibility to future generations. TNB is dedicated to making clean energy accessible, affordable and beneficial to all Malaysians,” said Abdul Razak.

To highlight these initiatives, the electricity bill for 85 per cent of rakyat which receive subsidy will be labelled green, symbolising Madani government’s vision to protect people’s wellbeing at the same time focusing on energy sustainability. This aims to raise awareness among the public on the benefits given by the government.

Building a future that works for everyone

TNB’s mission is to drive national progress while ensuring that every Malaysian benefits from its success. Through strategic reinvestments, responsible governance and a firm commitment to the rakyat, TNB remains steadfast in its role as Malaysia’s leading energy partner.

“Every light we turn on, every business we empower, every home we energise — this is what nation-building looks like. We are here to serve and brighten Malaysia’s future together,” concluded Megat Jalaluddin.