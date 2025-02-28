KULAI, Feb 28 — The country’s 5G network coverage has reached 82.4 per cent of populated areas as of last December, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said.

She said this achievement places Malaysia among the fastest countries in the world in terms of expanding communication access in recent years.

Teo also noted a significant increase in 5G adoption among the public, with the percentage of users rising to 53.35 per cent compared to 24.6 per cent last year.

“4G network coverage in Johor, meanwhile, has reached 99.9 per cent as of Dec 31 last year,” she told a press conference after officiating the closing ceremony of the Future Health 4 All (FH4A) programme at Dewan Raya Putra here today.

The Kulai MP said these advancements could greatly benefit the healthcare sector, particularly in digital monitoring and screening, realising 5G’s full potential in enhancing healthcare services.

On the FH4A pilot programme, Teo said it is a strategic initiative designed to integrate cutting-edge technology into healthcare services, ensuring inclusivity and equal access to medical care.

“Our goal with this programme is to raise public awareness about health and demonstrate how we can use the latest technology for health screenings and monitoring. Many advanced medical devices are now available for faster and more accurate screening results.

Meanwhile, on the Malaysian Media Council (MMC) Bill 2024, which was passed in the Dewan Rakyat on Wednesday, Teo expressed hope that all media industry players would support the formation of the council.

She said it was an important step in establishing a platform for media practitioners, industry representatives and the government to collaborate.

“I would like to thank the members of parliament who supported the bill. The idea of creating a Malaysian Media Council was first proposed by the second Prime Minister in 1973, and it has taken us 52 years to bring this proposal to fruition,” she added. — Bernama