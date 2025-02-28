JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 28 — Police arrested a local man and seized various types of drugs worth RM2.58 million in an operation around the district on Feb 16.

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar said the 39-year-old suspect, believed to be a ‘transporter’ for a drug syndicate, was arrested by the roadside at Jalan Datuk Abdullah Tahir here at 4.30am.

A follow-up raid on two condominium units led to the seizure of 15.1 kilogrammes of ecstasy powder and 55 grammes of syabu.

“The syndicate is believed to have been active since January, using gated and guarded condominiums to store and repackage drugs for distribution.

“We believe the suspect lives elsewhere and used the condominiums solely for drug storage, with the premises rented under a different name,” he told a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Kumar said police also confiscated drug paraphernalia, along with a car and RM220 in cash.

Urine tests showed the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine, and checks revealed he had previous drug-related criminal records.

The suspect was charged in court today with two offences under Section 39B and Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Police are now tracking down Tan Hua Chiek, 34, with a registered address in Kuching, Sarawak, to assist in the investigation.

Kumar urged anyone with information on the individual to contact the nearest police station, adding that efforts are ongoing to identify other syndicate members. — Bernama