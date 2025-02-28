An estimated 300,000 marginalised children in Sabah lack access to formal education, forcing many onto the streets and into vulnerable situations.

Alternative learning centres (ALCs) provide education for these children but face legal and financial challenges, with most lacking official recognition from the Education Ministry.

Advocates urge policy reforms to ensure inclusive education, warning that neglecting these children will have long-term socio-economic consequences.

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 28 — In Sabah, it is estimated that there are around 300,000 marginalised children — oftentimes stereotyped as “rowdy street kids” guilty of begging, sniffing glue or just being generally raucous.

Realising how these children often end up on the streets since they cannot attend local schools, Marilou Salgatar Chin — who operates an employment agency in the city centre here — decided to take things into her hands in 2012.

“I see them every day. With no structure in their lives, they turn to unhealthy distractions and, eventually, crime or prostitution. This is not the life I want for them,” she told Malay Mail in a recent interview.

Chin founded Stairway to Hope, a school for underprivileged children that now teaches between 250 and 500 students every year.

Initially based in Kampung Kalasanan in Inanam, the school faced repeated challenges in securing permits and maintaining operations.

“We were threatened with closure multiple times. I asked, ‘Is it a crime to provide education to children?’” Chin related.

Eventually, the Education Ministry relented, granting Stairway to Hope a licence — but merely as a “tuition centre.”

The stateless population in Sabah has been stereotyped by some in the public. — Picture by Julia Chan

The role of alternative learning centres

Stairway to Hope is one of hundreds of alternative learning centres (ALCs) in Sabah, most of which operate without official recognition as schools.

A study by Unicef between 2016 and 2017 identified 170 ALCs in Sabah, though estimates suggest the actual number is closer to 400.

These centres range from small community-run classes to Indonesian-government-sponsored schools serving hundreds of students. The only thing they have in common is they do not follow the Malaysian education syllabus and mainly cater to non-citizen children.

A 2002 amendment to the Education Act 1996 restricted government school enrolment to children with valid documentation, leaving many stateless and undocumented children without access to formal education.

Although the government simplified primary school enrolment in 2019 for undocumented children with one Malaysian parent or guardian, those with foreign parents remain excluded.

“Sabah was previously more lenient, allowing non-citizen children into public schools if their parents had valid passports or were sponsored by Malaysian citizens.

“However, they had to pay higher fees and renew their applications annually,” said Anne Baltazar, founder of Advocates for Non-discrimination and Access to Knowledge (ANAK).

“Their families cannot afford textbooks, uniforms, or transportation. Additionally, these children often feel ostracised and eventually drop out,” said Kathryn Rivai, founder of Etania Schools.

Despite private initiatives like Etania Schools and Humana Child Aid Borneo, thousands of children in Sabah still lack access to education.

Kathryn Rivai (left) pictured at the Etania school in Kinarut, Sabah. — Picture by Julia Chan

The challenges faced by ALCs

ALCs provide crucial education for non-citizen children but operate without support from the Education Ministry and lack official accreditation.

“Without MOE accreditation, these centres remain vulnerable to closure because they cannot meet the high requirements for formal recognition due to their limited resources,” said Baltazar.

For example, in 2019, Hope Learning Centre in Penampang was shut down after over a decade, leaving 500 children without schooling, as authorities cited registration and premises issues.

Baltazar said several ALCs have been closed in the interior district of Keningau, while the Iskul Sama DiLaut Omadal in Semporna, which served Bajau Laut children, was also temporarily closed before following complaints from local business owners.

Many ALC students are undocumented, making them vulnerable to immigration raids and deportation, further threatening their access to education.

With limited resources, these centres struggle to provide more than basic literacy and numeracy, and without accreditation, students have little opportunity for further education or recognised qualifications.

Children rights advocate Anne Baltazar (centre) says the many ALCs in Sabah need more support. — Picture courtesy of Anne Baltazar

Calls for policy reform

Baltazar urged the government to review its policies on marginalised and stateless children to ensure they are not left without education.

“If they are unwilling to provide formal education, they should at least establish a separate and accessible registration process for the ALCs, particularly those serving stateless and at-risk children,” she said.

Unicef Malaysia’s education specialist Azlina Kamal noted that despite the large number of ALCs in Sabah, they remain insufficient to meet the community’s needs.

“A child’s migration status should never be a barrier to accessing the unequivocal right to education. It is imperative that all children, no matter their status, be able to follow a formal, recognised curriculum all the way through pre-primary, primary and secondary education — beyond just basic education,” she said.

She called for collective efforts to push for policy reforms that ensure quality education for all children.

Chin warned that neglecting these children’s education would have long-term consequences, as they would struggle to find employment and contribute to society.