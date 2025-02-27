KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) yesterday announced the transfer of 13 senior officers, effective April 7.

PDRM secretary Datuk Kamaruzaman Abdullah said the transfers include Bukit Aman Deputy Director of Special Branch II Datuk Ibrahim Darus, who has been appointed as Bukit Aman Deputy Director of E1 Special Branch.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter-Terrorism Division (E8) Principal Assistant Director, Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) Normah Ishak, has been appointed as Deputy Director of Special Branch II, with an acting rank of Commissioner of Police (CP).

“Also involved in the transfer is Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) Saifullizan Ishak, Principal Assistant Director (Intelligence/Operations) of the Standard Compliance Division, Integrity and Standards Compliance Department at Bukit Aman. He has been appointed as Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner, with an acting rank of DCP,” Kamaruzaman said in a statement today.

He added that Bukit Aman Special Branch E8A Assistant Director, SAC Azman Abd Razak,will assume the role of Principal Assistant Director of E8 Special Branch, with an acting rank of DCP.

Additionally, Negeri Sembilan Special Branch Chief, ACP Faizal Ibrahim, has been appointed as the Selangor Special Branch Chief, while Eastern Brigade Deputy Commander of the General Operations Force in Pahang, ACP Nasri Mansor, will assume the position of Chief of Staff for the Special Team at the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) under the Home Ministry.

“Both officers will hold the acting rank of SAC,” said Kamaruzaman.

Other transfers include Superintendent (Supt) Alhusin Halil, Staff Officer D9 of the Special Investigation Unit at the Sabah Criminal Investigation Department, who has been appointed as the Head of the Sabah Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, with an acting rank of ACP.