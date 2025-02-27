KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Zones in Kuala Lumpur exempt from the planned congestion fee during certain hours may be introduced to balance business needs with traffic management, Federal Territories Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said.

Currently, the implementation of the congestion charge is still being researched by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) and the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC).

Dr Zaliha said the study covers various aspects, including implementation mechanisms, projected traffic reductions, and the potential increase in public transport usage if the charge is introduced.

“I was also made to understand that the impact on the economy after the implementation of the congestion charge in other countries will decline for about two to three years. It will resume for the better thereafter.

“The implementation of the congestion charge also has its positive impacts, if we look at the benefit for small business owners,” she said, citing an international study that showed long-term benefits through increased foot traffic and public transport usage, which can bring more customers to commercial areas.

“However, for Kuala Lumpur, I emphasise the logistics and delivery sector, where we can consider several measures. For example, an exclusion zone during certain hours to enable vehicles to operate without being charged outside of peak hours. That we can consider.

“Vehicles such as e-hailing services, taxis, or private vehicles owned by building owners or hotel guests in central business districts (CBDs), we can also provide discounts or certain targeted incentives such as being excluded from the congestion charge.

“This can be considered,” Dr Zaliha said.

She added that discounts and exemptions could also be considered for tourism buses and vans.