KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — A 24-year-old man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of attempted murder outside a nightclub at Jalan Klang Lama last month.

According to Free Malaysia Today, M Devindran claimed trial before judge Egusra Ali for allegedly driving dangerously in front of the Top Plus club at around 6am on Jan 29.

The prosecution said his actions could have caused the deaths of members of the public, resulting in injuries to two individuals, Mahariff Mahali, 40, and Ariff Asraff Jamaluddin, 19.

The charge was framed under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which carries a prison term of up to 20 years upon conviction.

During mitigation, Devindran’s lawyer, T Mishant, requested a reduced bail, citing his client’s monthly income of RM2,000 as a betel leaf farmer.

Mishant added that Devindran, who is unmarried and lives with his parents, had voluntarily surrendered to the police to assist in the investigation.

Egusra set bail at RM10,000 with one surety and ordered the accused not to interfere with any witnesses in the case.

The court scheduled the next mention of the case for April 16.