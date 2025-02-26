KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Efforts to reduce fatal accidents involving lorries, common illnesses claimed in medical insurance, and child deaths in daycare centres are among topics that will be discussed in today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, Datuk Shamshulkahar Mohd Deli (BN-Jempol) is set to raise a question regarding the Transport Ministry's firm actions to reduce fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles.

Meanwhile, Sim Tze Tzin (PH-Bayan Baru) will question the Finance Minister about the 10 most frequently claimed illnesses in medical insurance and the disparities in private hospital charges.

Also during the session, Tan Kar Hing (PH-Gopeng) will seek clarification from the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister regarding temperature changes in Cameron Highlands over the past decade, as well as statistics on landslides in the area.

P. Prabakaran (PH-Batu) will raise a query to the Higher Education Ministry on efforts to enhance the employability of university graduates, particularly in securing jobs related to their qualifications.

Also of interest will be a question from Rodiyah Sapiee (GPS-Batang Sadong) who will ask the Women, Family, and Community Development Minister about the alarming trend of child deaths in daycare centres, including the tragic case of a four-month-old baby who died at an unlicensed daycare centre in January.

The sitting will then proceed with Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil tabling the BERNAMA (Amendment) Bill 2024 for the second reading, followed by the Malaysian Media Council Bill 2024 for its first reading.

The Tunku Abdul Rahman Foundation Fund (Amendment) Bill 2025 will also be tabled for its first reading by National Unity Minister. — Bernama