KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Much like a scene straight out of the popular Korean drama Traumatic Code: Heroes On Call on Netflix, Dr Leong Keen Wai stands out as a real-life hero—holding 10 different vehicle licences and always ready to take on any challenge to save lives.

From riding motorcycles to operating heavy machinery, each licence is more than just a personal achievement.

It represents the unwavering preparedness of this emergency medicine specialist at Hospital Putrajaya to handle life-or-death situations.

“As an emergency doctor, I am often in situations where every second counts. If there’s anything I can do to speed up assistance, I won’t hesitate.

“For example, in the event of a disaster or emergency, I don’t want to rely on others to drive an ambulance, truck, or specialised vehicle. By having multiple licences, I can act immediately,” said the Universiti Malaya emergency medicine graduate in an interview with Bernama.

At 37, Dr Leong believes that while his skills may seem ordinary, in critical moments, they can mean the difference between life and death.

Among the licences he holds are Class B – Motorcycles over 500cc (large motorcycles); Class C – Three-wheeled motorcycles; Class D – Motorcars with an unladen weight (BTM) not exceeding 3,500 kg; Class E – Motorcars with BTM exceeding 7,500 kg; Class H – Tractors or heavy mobile machinery (wheeled) with BTM over 5,000 kg; Class I – Tractors or heavy mobile machinery (tracked) with BTM over 5,000 kg; Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Class D – Mini buses or vans (light motor vehicles); PSV Class E – Heavy buses with an unladen weight exceeding 7,500 kg; Goods Driving Licence (GDL) Class E – Heavy trucks with an unladen weight exceeding 7,500 kg (rigid) and GDL Class E (articulated) – Heavy trucks with an unladen weight exceeding 7,500 kg (trailers).

Dr Leong, who hails from Kuala Lumpur, believes that holding multiple vehicle licences is more than just a personal achievement—it is a vital form of preparedness for any situation.

“For now, I primarily use these skills in ambulance and truck simulations to prepare for real-life scenarios. While disaster management is my area of expertise, I sincerely hope such disasters never occur. But if they do, I am always ready,” he said, emphasising the strong support he receives from his colleagues.

Dr Leong Keen Wai has licences for bus, tractors and trailers. — Bernama pic

He also revealed that earning all these licences took him 20 years and cost over RM10,000. Additionally, Dr Leong said that with his qualifications, he is always ready to be deployed to conflict zones or disaster-stricken areas whenever needed.

“My original dream during my studies was to become a combat doctor or military doctor, but I never had the opportunity. However, I remain passionate and ready to serve if ever deployed to a conflict or disaster zone.

“In such situations, operating heavy vehicles or specialised transport is crucial for moving supplies or patients. With these skills, I can contribute more effectively in emergency situations,” he said.

When asked whether he plans to add more licences to his collection, the eldest of three siblings revealed that helicopter and tower crane licences are on his list.

“I’ve always been interested in getting a helicopter licence. In 2022, I trained in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, to become an aeromedical doctor for air ambulances.

“During that one-month training, we transported patients from remote areas, and I was truly impressed by the dedication of the hospital staff and pilots.

“I am also keen on obtaining a tower crane licence. It’s a challenging skill because it involves working at great heights and applying a lot of physics theory,” said the adventure-loving doctor.

Dr Leong also advised young people who aspire to follow in his footsteps to stay determined and never give up.

“Please follow your dreams. As long as what you want to do doesn’t harm yourself or those around you, go after it. It took me 20 years to get all these licences,” he said. — Bernama