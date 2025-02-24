IPOH, Feb 24 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook has said there are no immediate plans to introduce electric buses under the BAS.MY stage bus programme due to the significantly higher costs compared to diesel-fueled buses.

“If we were to use electric buses, the purchase costs would be significantly higher. For now, we are still using Euro 5 diesel buses, which are environmentally friendly,” he told a press conference after launching the BAS.MY service at the Town Hall building here.

Loke said electric buses might be introduced gradually in the future.

He highlighted that recent funding has facilitated the purchase of 51 new buses for the BAS.MY service in Ipoh, which is part of the Stage Bus Service Transformation (SBST) programme.

The programme, which began in 2016, has been extended until 2029 with various improvements, including changes to bus types, additional routes, an open payment system, concession cards, and monthly passes.

“The government has allocated RM13.17 million annually for the BAS.MY service in Ipoh. The bus service has been revitalised with new branding and the use of 100 per cent new buses.

“This is a rebranded and improved stage bus service that is new, efficient, and modern, specifically for the community in Perak.

“In Ipoh, we have expanded the coverage area to include Kuala Kangsar and Kampar, in addition to the surrounding areas,” he said.

Loke also announced that Perak Transit has been appointed as the operator for the BAS.MY service.

“They have been operating the service previously and have experience. We are confident they can provide better service under this new contract,” he said.

He also shared details about improvements under the BAS.MY service, including the introduction of four types of concession cards for senior citizens, individuals with disabilities, students, and working adults.

“For senior citizens, individuals with disabilities, and students, they can travel for free on the buses. Working adults who are citizens can purchase an unlimited travel pass for RM50 per month.

“This offers significant savings on transportation costs, so we encourage working individuals in Ipoh to take full advantage of this service,” he said.

However, Loke clarified that foreigners are not eligible for the unlimited travel pass.

“They have to pay the regular ticket fare based on distance and standard rates,” he added.

On additional public transport services for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Loke announced that ETS would add more trips, and bus companies are encouraged to apply for temporary extra permits.

“The government will approve requests for additional services or trips as required. KTM will also increase its trips during this period,” he said.