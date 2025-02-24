IPOH, Feb 24 — Perak Parti Amanah Negara chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi today announced that the party will not field a candidate for the Ayer Kuning by-election, which became vacant following the death of Ishsam Shahruddin.

Asmuni said the party will give way to a Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate to contest the state seat under the Unity Government.

“Perak Amanah has begun preparing efforts to ensure BN’s candidate wins in Ayer Kuning, reinforcing cooperation and unity between BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH), particularly in Perak.

“This strong support aims to send a clear message to the public that political stability under the Unity Government must be maintained and strengthened.

“This is essential to prioritise ongoing plans and policies at both the state and federal levels for the country’s benefit,” he said in a statement.

Asmuni also said he had directed the party’s wings, namely Angkatan Wanita Amanah (AWAN), Pemuda, and Wanita Muda Amanah (WARDA), to engage in official discussions with BN during the party’s management meeting held yesterday.

“The goal is to devise a strategy focused on winning over young and female voters in the upcoming by-election.

“The party is also confident that the Unity Government in Perak can serve as a model of BN-PH cooperation, showcasing the benefits of their policies for the people,” he added.

The Ayer Kuning state seat became vacant after its assemblyman, Ishsam Shahruddin, 59, collapsed and died following a friendly football match at the Bandaraya Stadium in George Town, Penang, on Saturday.

Ishsam had led the Tapah Umno division since 2018 before securing the Ayer Kuning state seat in the 15th General Election in November 2022.

Representing BN, he won with a majority of 2,213 votes, securing 9,088 votes in a five-cornered contest against PH-Amanah’s Mohd Nazri Hisham (6,875), Perikatan Nasional-PAS’ Muhammad Noor Farid Zainal (6,812), PSM’s Bawani Kaniappan (586), and Pejuang’s Maziah Salim (105).

A by-election must be held within 60 days from the date the Election Commission receives the official notice of vacancy.