IPOH, Feb 24 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook today disagreed that faulty safety measures at the Titiwangsa LRT station in Kuala Lumpur were to blame for the death of a commuter who fell onto the tracks there.

He explained that all LRT stations have systems in place to automatically shut down trains when any object falls onto the tracks, saying this was often the cause of service delays.

“But, unfortunately, the incident at Titiwangsa LRT station happened as the victim fell onto the track right at the moment when the train arrived and the system didn’t have time to shut down,” he said in a press conference after launching the Bus.My service at the Town Hall Building here.

However, Loke stressed that he was not making any conclusion as the investigation was ongoing.

He also reiterated that the ministry will enhance safety measures at train stations following the fatal incident.

“For immediate action, we will mobilised more Prasarana staff or auxiliary police at stations to monitor and ensure their needs are properly attended to.

“We are also planning to install platform screen doors across all LRT lines in the long term to enhance passenger safety,” he said.

On Saturday, a person with disability was killed after falling onto the railway tracks and being struck by a train at the Titiwangsa station.

Initial investigations indicate that the man, who was visually impaired, lost his balance and fell onto the tracks before being struck by an oncoming train around 7.45am.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a post-mortem examination.