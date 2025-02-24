KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Students applying for placement in the Royal Military College (RMC) have nearly doubled since 2024 despite reports of bullying in the institution, Parliament was told today.

In the Dewan Rakyat , Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said that applications went from 2,200 in 2024 to 3,990 this year.

“Actually, the confidence of Malaysians towards the RMC is really high. If we were to look at 2024, applications from parents to get seats for their children in the RMC were 2,200, while intake was just for 260 people only. If we were to look at this year, 2025, though many issues were raised, we know that the RMC has its own discipline, and in terms of the confidence, if we were to see, applications increased to 3,990, while intake as I mentioned earlier, is only for 260 people,” he added.

Adly emphasised that the ministry’s role in the RMC is to instil high levels of discipline in students, as they will become the next generation of civil servants and military officers.

MORE TO COME