KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The High Court in Shah Alam today acquitted Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor of making seditious remarks against the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Justice Aslam Zainuddin granted the acquittal after the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) accepted Sanusi’s representations and decided not to pursue the case.

Although the prosecution initially sought a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA), the judge ruled for a full acquittal based on the defence’s argument.

Sanusi’s lawyer, Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud, argued that since the prosecution no longer intended to proceed, an acquittal was the fair outcome.

The ruling means Sanusi is now cleared of all sedition charges related to his remarks about the monarchy made during a political speech in Gombak on July 11, 2023.

Previously, on Dec 10, he was also acquitted of a separate charge involving the Sultan of Selangor after issuing an apology to the state Ruler.

Sanusi had faced charges under the Sedition Act 1948, which carries penalties of up to RM5,000 in fines, three years’ imprisonment, or both.