KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Twelve people, including three children and a baby girl, were trapped in a hotel lift in Kulim yesterday.

Sinar Harian reported that Kulim Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Assistant Fire Superintendent Hamizul Azwan Hamdan said the group also included two men and six women.

“We received an emergency call at 9.26pm and immediately rushed to the scene,” he said.

Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Shuib Abu Bakar led the operation, assisted by eight personnel from BBP Kulim.

“When we arrived, we found 12 victims trapped in the lift on the first floor of the hotel.

“Our operation involved evacuating the victims through the ceiling and exiting through the lift door on the second floor,” Hamizul said.

The victims are seen after the rescue. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Department

He added that all the victims were successfully rescued, and no injuries were reported.

The operation concluded at 11.27pm and was assisted by personnel from the Health Ministry and the Royal Malaysia Police.