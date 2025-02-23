KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has confirmed that he will contest in the upcoming DAP central executive committee (CEC) election.

The former state party chairman said he would be vying for a position during the party’s 18th National Congress on March 16, The Star reported.

“The nomination period has closed. I can confirm that I will be contesting in the election on March 16,” he said after presenting a firefighting vehicle to the Kuala Juru Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad in Butterworth today.

Chow, who has been DAP vice-chairman since 2004, did not contest in the state party election last September.

He is currently serving his second and final term as Penang Chief Minister.

When asked if he is eyeing the party chairmanship, which is currently held by Lim Guan Eng, Chow said the selection of leaders in DAP takes place in two stages.

“We first elect 30 candidates to the CEC, from which the national chairman, secretary, deputy chairman, vice-chairmen and other key office bearers are selected,” he said.

On whether he would accept the party chairmanship if offered, Chow said it was too early to comment, adding that the outcome would be known on March 16.