KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal has lost his bid to become Machang Bersatu division chief.

Malaysiakini reported that incumbent division chief Kamaruddin Ab Kadir successfully defended his position in the party election yesterday.

Bersatu Election Committee secretary Amirul Fahmi Mohd Mazlan Kushairi confirmed the result when contacted yesterday evening.

“It’s true,” he said in a text message.

Kamaruddin, also known as Cikgu Din, received 103 votes, while Bersatu Supreme Council member and former Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal secured 26.

Bersatu is holding its divisional-level election for the 2024-2027 leadership term.

Kamaruddin thanked division members for their support and said the results showed members preferred leaders who had long served the party.

“I see that the supporters continue to defend ‘orang lama’ (old guards) who work sincerely for the party.

“This shows that party members need leaders who fight for them selflessly and are ready to work for the rakyat,” he said.