SIBU, Feb 23 — A scam allegedly perpetrated by a property developer is believed to have left over 20 victims across Sarawak suffering losses of about RM1.8 million, said the National Consumer Action Council (MTPN) Sibu.

Branch chairman Lucas Lau said the scam involved the company placing advertisements on Facebook promoting its services, as well as participating as a registered vendor in exhibitions and roadshows, to attract potential victims.

“They showcased various house plans, brochures, and house models to convince customers. Additionally, the contractor appointed several agents to find potential clients or victims,” he told a press conference here today.

He said the scam involved offers to build or renovate homes, or carry out other related works.

“In some cases, the victims paid their deposits but no work was carried out,” he said.

According to Lau, the company between late December 2022 and November 2023 had actively targeted victims in districts such as Bintulu, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Sibu Jaya, Kanowit, Selangau, Mukah, Dalat, Matu, and Daro, and more recently in Sri Aman and Miri.

He alleged the company claimed to be a property developer and contractor, offering various house design plans that could be adjusted according to the client’s budget.

“Their slogan, ‘Build a House on Your Own Land’, was highly persuasive,” he said.

Lau said their fraudulent tactic involved demanding an initial deposit, with promises that the remaining payments could be made in stages based on the percentage of construction progress.

“The contractor even signed written agreements with the victims, including a payment schedule agreed upon and signed by both parties.”

However, Lau alleged that once the initial deposit was received, only 5-10 per cent of construction works would be carried out before being abandoned.

He said acting on reports by some of the victims, MTPN visited the company’s branch office here but learned that it had been closed for a long time.

“At the same time, we attempted to contact the contractor for discussions but received no response. The company also deleted its Facebook page, further indicating its attempt to evade responsibility.”

Lau said MTPN has since consulted several legal advisors, and is urging all victims to file police reports.

“We want more victims to come forward so that further action can be taken to investigate this fraudulent company,” he added.

Meanwhile, one victim from Mukah, who was among several present at the press conference, said he lost RM46,000 after engaging the company to renovate his house.

“I was told to pay upfront for the contractor to buy the materials but after giving him the money, the contractor disappeared.

“I managed to get hold of the company but was issued with bounced cheques,” he said. — The Borneo Post