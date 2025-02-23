KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Heavy rain has hampered efforts to capture a three-metre-long crocodile spotted in Sungai Klang near a shopping mall.

The operation, now in its fourth day, faced setbacks as rising water levels and strong currents made it difficult to track the reptile.

Federal Territories Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) director Ishak Muhammad said the crocodile was last seen about two kilometres upstream from the trap site near Brickfields.

“Heavy rain yesterday evening has caused the river level to rise, and the currents are currently strong.

“Our plan today is to try to chase the crocodile downstream, back towards the trap site,” he said.

Perhilitan, through a statement on Facebook, said teams from Perhilitan Wilayah, the Wildlife Conservation Division and the National Wildlife Rescue Centre (NWRC) had set up a trap and were closely monitoring the area with assistance from the Civil Defence Force (APM), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“The public is advised to stay away from the area for safety reasons,” Perhilitan said.

It also urged anyone with information to contact its hotline at 1800-88-5151.

Meanwhile, Ishak said rescue personnel had been advised to take extra precautions.

“We also urge the public to refrain from any activities at the river until the crocodile is caught,” he said.

Yesterday, Perhilitan switched to using duck meat as bait to lure the reptile.

On Friday, drone surveillance by Perhilitan captured images of the crocodile about 200 metres downstream from its last known location near the shopping mall.

A similar sighting was reported on January 25 near Masjid Jamek mosque.

Perhilitan believes it is likely the same crocodile based on its size.