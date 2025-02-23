KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — A man and a woman died in an accident involving a car and four motorcycles on Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang early this morning.

Kluang OCPD Asst Comm Bahrin Mohd Noh said police received information about the accident at 1.13am, with preliminary investigations showing that the collision occurred around 12.45am at KM84 of the highway.

The Star reported that an MPV was heading from Kluang to Kota Tinggi when a Yamaha 135LC motorcycle veered into its lane and crashed head-on into the vehicle.

“Meanwhile, a Nouvo LC motorcycle was grazed by an unidentified motorcycle from the same direction, causing the rider to lose control and crash into the right lane,” ACP Bahrin said.

The proximity of a Yamaha Y15ZR to the Nouvo LC resulted in another collision, while an SM Sport 110R attempting to avoid the crashes skidded and fell onto the road.

“The Yamaha 135LC rider sustained severe injuries to the body and head, while the Nouvo LC rider suffered critical head injuries from the fall. Both victims died at the scene,” he added.

The Yamaha 135LC rider was identified as Arif Zaidi Zainurrizam, 20, while the Nouvo LC rider was Nur Azreen Najwa Roslan, 25.

Nur Azreen had been on her way to deliver essentials for her one-year-old son, who was hospitalised after suffering burns from hot water.

Berita Harian reported that the victim was the wife of a soldier stationed at Kem Tentera Batu 4.

She had returned home to retrieve items for her son, who had been admitted after suffering burns from hot water.

Her husband, who wished to be known as Al Fatah, said his wife and their youngest child had arrived at HEBHK in a friend’s car at midnight.

“At first, I wanted to take our son home, but the doctor said he needed further treatment and had to be admitted.

“My wife then asked a friend to fetch her on a motorcycle so she could return to our quarters at Kem Batu 4 to get our son’s essentials.

“She rode back to the hospital alone. When I called her at 1.30am, I was shocked when a police officer answered and told me she had died at the scene,” he said.

The victim’s body will be sent to Batu Kurau, Perak, for burial.

The accident is under investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.