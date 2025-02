KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob remains under close medical supervision, according to his press secretary, Azran Fitri Abdul Rahim.

“His condition is stable, but his blood pressure fluctuates, requiring careful monitoring,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Azran Fitri added that the hospital has restricted visitors for now, allowing only immediate family members until his condition improves.

The Bera MP was hospitalised after collapsing at his residence early yesterday morning.

Ismail Sabri reportedly regained full consciousness yesterday afternoon but continues to require close medical observation. — Bernama