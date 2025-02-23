IPOH, Feb 23 — Police have received a report regarding the fraudulent organisation of the ASM Cup and Big Pos Cup 2025 11-a-Side U14 and U16 Football Carnival, which was scheduled for 7 am on Feb 22.

Acting Ipoh police chief Supt Mohamad Sajidan Abdul Sukor said they received a report, yesterday, from a 39-year-old woman representing the Highlander FC U14 from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Gunung Rapat.

“Initial investigations indicated that the complainant, representing the team, was keen to participate in the carnival, and made two payments for the registration fee, totalling RM400, via online transactions to two different accounts.

“On the tournament day, the complainant and her team arrived at Taman D. R. Seenivasagam field to find no tents or preparations. Despite their efforts to contact the organiser, they could not reach anyone, leading them to believe they had been scammed,” he said in a statement, today.

He added that the police have opened an investigation paper under Section 420 of the Penal Code, with the probe is ongoing. Additionally, five more police reports were lodged against the same organiser.

Mohamad Sajidan urged the public to remain cautious and verify information with the relevant authorities before making any decisions, as online platforms provide an easy avenue for irresponsible individuals to deceive others. — Bernama