KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 – Train services on the Ampang-Sri Petaling LRT line has resumed at 11.00am today after a fatal incident at Titiwangsa station earlier in the morning.

Public transport operator Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd confirmed that services at PWTC, Titiwangsa, Sentul, and Sentul Timur stations are now operating as usual.

The free shuttle bus service provided during the disruption has also been discontinued.

Earlier, Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said a man with disability was killed after falling onto the railway tracks and being struck by a train at the Titiwangsa station.

Initial investigations indicate that the man, who was visually impaired, lost his balance and fell onto the tracks before being struck by an oncoming train.

The train driver was reportedly unaware of the incident when it occurred.

Rapid Rail confirmed that the incident happened around 7.45am.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Rapid Rail said it is cooperating with authorities in the investigation and will step up monitoring at stations.

The operator also apologised to passengers affected by the incident and the resulting delays this morning.



