JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 22 — The Johor state government will not allow any investment which involve the importation of electrical and electronic waste (e-waste) into the state.

Johor state investment and consumer affairs committee chairman Lee Ting Han said this is in line with federal government policy.

“There is already a policy at the federal government level related to e-waste investments. We (in Johor) also adhere to this, that we do not allow e-waste imports into Johor.

“Therefore, in collaboration with the local authorities, we continuously carry out monitoring and enforcement, and action will be taken if any company, especially in industrial areas, were to process e-waste without approval,” he said at a press conference after the Salam Ramadan 2025 Rahmah Sale Programme at Tapak Pasir Khamis, Kampung Sungai Tiram here today.

Lee was asked to comment on whether e-waste-related investments would become one of the state government’s focus areas following industrial sector developments.

Strict action, including seizure, fines, and court prosecution will be taken against any company processing e-waste without approval, he said.

“We have not received any complaints so far. If any arise, the state government will take action,” he said.

Factories processing e-waste in the state involve only domestic e-waste, he said.

Johor’s Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo was present at the event. — Bernama