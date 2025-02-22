KUCHING, Feb 22 — A fire broke out in a storeroom at SMK Tatau yesterday evening, but was successfully brought under control by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) within minutes.

The Bomba operations centre said it received a distress call at 6.24pm and immediately despatched a team of firefighters there.

“The fire involved workshop tools and electrical equipment stored in a permanent multi-storey teachers’ quarters building,” it said in a statement.

Prior to the firefighters’ arrival, school personnel attempted to put out the fire using three dry powder fire extinguishers.

The blaze, which affected approximately 10 per cent of the storeroom, was brought under control by 6.35pm and was fully extinguished by 7.04pm.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. — The Borneo Post