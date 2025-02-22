PUTRAJAYA, Feb 22 — The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has expressed disappointment over the lenient disciplinary action taken by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s (MMEA) Disciplinary Authority (PBT) against its officers involved in the incident of an MMEA vessel anchoring with a Vietnamese fishing boat in Kelantan waters on July 7, 2023.

EAIC said that it received a response from MMEA on Jan 15 regarding actions taken following EAIC’s recommendations. However, PBT MMEA did not adhere to the recommended disciplinary measures.

“Instead, it decided that the commanding officer of the MMEA vessel be fined seven days’ emoluments, while the other officers and personnel were found not guilty as they were merely following orders,” the statement said.

EAIC expressed deep disappointment with the decision, deeming the penalty too lenient compared to the misconduct committed by the commanding officer and crew, which failed to reflect integrity in their duties.

Due to the misconduct, EAIC recommended that PBT MMEA take disciplinary action against the commanding officer, including demotion or dismissal, in accordance with Regulation 37 of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 [P.U. (A) 395/1993].

It also recommended disciplinary action against the officers and crew under Regulation 36 of P.U. (A) 395/1993, aside from demotion or dismissal.

EAIC’s investigation officer has lodged a police report regarding the issuance of a search form containing false information, leading the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to open an investigation paper under commercial crime.

The investigation into MMEA was launched following a viral video showing an MMEA vessel moored with a Zone C fishing boat operated by Vietnamese crew in Kelantan waters on July 7, 2023.

Findings revealed misconduct by the MMEA commanding officer, officers, and personnel, supported by facts and evidence, including the submission of false position, heading, and speed (KHL) reports, as well as an inaccurate Situation Report (LS) to the Maritime Operational Command (MOC).

Furthermore, the search form issued by the MMEA vessel contained false details regarding the inspection of the Zone C fishing boat. Investigations also found no report was made on the incident of gunfire during the pursuit of a Vietnamese foreign fishing boat on July 12, 2023.

The investigation also revealed that the MMEA officers and personnel had anchored twice with the Zone C fishing boat and engaged in squid jigging and fishing activities, which created a negative perception and tarnished the agency’s reputation. — Bernama



