GEORGE TOWN, Feb 21 — Penang authorities said today they have seized soft gummies from a stall along Jalan Sungai Dua in Butterworth after a 10-year-old student was believed to have died after choking on a gummy.

State Youth, Sports and Health Exco Daniel Gooi Zi Sen said the investigations were launched into the incident after the boy was admitted into the Penang Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in critical condition.

Gooi said the boy, from Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Dua in Butterworth, was believed to have choked on a gummy and initial investigations revealed that the sweet was obtained from a stall near the school.

He said investigations were then conducted at the stalls near the area of the school.

“The investigation team found a product ‘Gummy Original Basketball Soft Candy’ at one of the premises along Jalan Sungai Dua and the product was seized,” he said in a statement issued here.

He said the state health department is also conducting further investigations on the food safety of the product.

“Further action will be taken in line with the Health Ministry’s Food Safety and Quality programme,” he said.

The student, Mohammad Fahmi Hafiz Mohammad Fakhruddin, passed away at the hospital at 11pm yesterday.

“On behalf of the state government, I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of the victim and hope they remain strong in facing this loss,” he said.

Gooi also called on the public, especially parents to monitor and advise their children to be more careful in selecting food especially those with high choking risks.

“In this regard, any food consumption by children must be under the supervision of their parents or guardians,” he said.

He said the state health department will continue to carry out enforcement activities and monitor food safety of products, as well as take preventive measures to avoid a repeat of this incident.