KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — The government collected RM45.9 million from the sale of special vehicle registration numbers in 2024, with half of the revenue directed towards transport-related initiatives for low-income groups, the Transport Ministry said yesterday.

The collection was derived from bids for special plate series such as ‘GOLD,’ ‘FFF,’ ‘EV,’ ‘PETRA,’ and ‘MADANI,’ the ministry stated in a Parliamentary reply to Jerantut MP Khairil Nizam Khirudin.

“All proceeds from these sales were channelled into the Consolidated Fund under the Finance Ministry, and subsequently, 50 per cent was allocated to the Transport Ministry for initiatives benefiting underprivileged groups,” the reply read.

Among the initiatives supported by the fund is the MyLesen programme — which covers driving test fees for B2 motorcycle, Goods Driving Licence, e-hailing, and taxi licences.

Additionally, the ministry said it has allocated funds for free helmets for both adults and children and the FLYsiswa initiative, which provides flight ticket subsidies for students at public universities, polytechnics, matriculation colleges, and teacher training institutes.

A portion of the funds is also being used for Socso contributions under the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme for taxi, rental car, and school bus drivers, ensuring coverage for work-related accidents.

The Transport Ministry noted that it had taken the initiative to sponsor the remaining 10 per cent of the insurance contribution for these drivers through revenue generated from the ‘GOLD’ plate series sales.

“This measure ensures that self-employed drivers are adequately protected under the Self-Employment Social Security Act 2017,” the reply added.