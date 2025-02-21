NILAI, Feb 21 — The Negeri Sembilan Department of Environment (DOE) has installed air quality measuring devices to monitor the air quality levels in the surrounding area following the fire incident in Nilai 3 here this morning.

Its director, Hamzah Mohamad said his team will inform residents of any developments regarding safety measures based on the data readings that will be obtained in the near future.

“When we receive the complete data, residents in parks in Nilai 3 will be informed, and this includes advising them (residents) not to engage in outdoor activities if the air quality is poor.”

“The park near the location is only about one kilometre away and we advise residents not to panic, as everything is under control,” he said to reporters at the fire site here today.

Bernama’s survey found that thick smoke could also be seen up to five kilometres from the North-South Expressway (PLUS) towards Seremban and its surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the Negeri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department director Nor Arifin Kamari expects the operation to extinguish the fire to be completed within three to six hours due to the large amount of fire-loaded materials in the factory.

He said his team implemented the firefighting operation in an ‘offensive’ manner, in addition to several identified hazards including structural collapses and electrical currents that need continuous assessment.

Nor Ariffin said his team is still identifying the cause of the incident and the cost of the losses.

Meanwhile, the owner who is also the company director J. Rajesh, 52, when interviewed said this was the first incident that has happened since the factory began operations in 2017.

“Although we have lost everything, I am relieved the incident did not involve employees or members of the public. I estimate my losses to reach about RM30 million,” Rajesh said.

Earlier, the media reported that a carpet factory in Nilai 3 here was completely destroyed in a fire, with the fire department arriving at the scene after receiving an emergency call about the blaze at 7.49 am. — Bernama