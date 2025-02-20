KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The judge and all parties involved in the trial of the neglect case faced by the parents of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin today visited the scene where the body of the autistic child was found in a stream near his home at Idaman Apartment, Damansara Damai, on Dec 6, 2023.

Petaling Jaya Sessions Court Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh arrived at the location at about 10 am.

The prosecution team and lawyer Haresh Mahadevan, who is representing Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and his wife, Ismanira Abdul Manaf were also present.

The media was not allowed to enter Block R of the apartment complex and was only permitted to take photos and videos from surrounding areas that did not provide a direct view of the scene.

During a previous court proceeding, Judge Syahliza had set today as the date for all parties involved in the case, including prosecution witnesses, to visit the scene for identification purposes.

This followed an oral application by the prosecution to visit the apartment’s surroundings, allowing witnesses who had testified to identify the location where Zayn Rayyan’s body was found.

On June 13 last year, Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira, both aged 30, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to a charge of neglecting their six-year-old son in a manner likely to cause physical harm.

The offence allegedly occurred along PJU Damansara Damai between noon on Dec 5 and 9.55 pm on Dec 6, 2023.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which is punishable by a maximum fine of RM50,000, imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both upon conviction.

Zayn Rayyan was reported missing on Dec 5, 2023, and his body was discovered in the stream the following day.

He was believed to have been murdered, and an autopsy revealed injuries to his neck and body, consistent with self-defense. — Bernama