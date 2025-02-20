JOHOR BARU, Nov 20 — Four men were arrested in Johor after berating a policeman who had advised them to calm down at the Kulai district police station.

The incident, which was widely shared on social media, occurred yesterday afternoon.

“Police had earlier received a report regarding the incident at 4.40pm before initiating an investigation for disorderly conduct and insulting behaviour,” Kulai police chief Assistant Commissioner Tan Seng Lee said in a statement.

He said all four suspects were Malaysians aged 17 to 23.

A 37-second video showed a group surrounding and berating a uniformed officer outside the police station.

The policeman had reportedly reminded the group to remain calm while inside the police premises.

Investigations are underway under Section 90 of the Police Act 1967 for disorderly behaviour and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for insulting language.

The suspects will also face probes under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities.