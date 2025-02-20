MANAMA, Feb 20 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on the Malaysian diaspora to work together in preserving the country’s image on the global stage.

The Prime Minister said that besides efforts by embassies, the conduct and presentation of Malaysians abroad are essential in maintaining the nation’s good reputation.

At the same time, he stressed the need for collective efforts to promote Malaysia internationally.

“There must also be active campaigning about Malaysia - its tourism, Kota Kinabalu, Penang, Kelantan, and all the other places with their own unique attractions,” he said during a dinner gathering with around 300 members of the Malaysian diaspora in Bahrain yesterday.

Anwar arrived early yesterday morning for his first official visit to the Gulf nation as Prime Minister, at the invitation of Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Meanwhile, Anwar urged Malaysians abroad to always consider what is best for the country, including ensuring that Malaysia upholds the rule of law.

Malaysia, he said, has enormous potential to achieve economic success, supported by its diverse and dynamic culture.

“The choice is ours, the best among you are those who can think and reflect, and more so, people like you, the younger professionals, who now have this exposure, new experiences and new perspectives.

“Grasp, absorb what you can....have that zeal and power to effect change, because if you continue the same pace, repeating the same mistakes, it would be utter foolishness to expect better results,” he said. — Bernama