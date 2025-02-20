KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 20 — A 61-year-old pensioner lost RM108,000 after falling victim to a phone scam syndicate recently.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the victim was contacted on Jan 10 by a suspect posing as an insurance representative, who claimed her name had been misused for a false insurance claim of RM63,000.

“She was then transferred to another syndicate member impersonating a police officer, who alleged that an arrest warrant had been issued against her for money laundering.

“Under the pretext of clearing her name, the suspect instructed her to open a new bank account and provide the details,” Azli said when contacted today.

Fearing arrest, the victim transferred RM45,000 from her Tabung Haji account into the new account. She also took a RM50,000 personal loan and deposited it as directed by the scammer.

She made three more transactions totaling RM13,000 to two different accounts, bringing her total losses to RM108,000.

Realising she had been deceived, she lodged a police report yesterday. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama