MELAKA, Feb 20 — A lorry driver led the Melaka Road Transport Department (RTD) enforcement officers on a 45-minute chase covering 25 kilometres (km) before being apprehended for violating traffic laws.

Prior to the incident, enforcement officers observed the driver behaving dangerously by driving against the flow of traffic. They attempted to flag him down on the SPA Highway (Sungai Udang-Paya Rumput-Ayer Keroh Highway) today, but he instead fled the scene.

Melaka RTD director Muhammad Firdaus Shariff said in the 4.30 pm incident, a 27-year-old driver of a five-tonne lorry carrying construction materials was apprehended with the assistance of residents. The driver tried to escape by jumping out of the moving vehicle in Taman Krubong Jaya.

He said the moving lorry came to a halt after crashing into a house, damaging the gate, wall, and a Mitsubishi Triton vehicle.

The suspect was initially instructed to stop for inspection by RTD enforcement officers patrolling the SPA. However, he refused to comply and attempted to escape, resulting in a 45-minute chase by the officers involving a 25 km stretch.

“No injuries were reported in the incident, and the suspect has been handed over to the police for further action. A report on the incident has been lodged at the Durian Tunggal police station today,” he said in a statement yesterday

A background check showed that the lorry had eight prior summonses, all of which have been settled. Today, the driver was issued with five new summonses for various offences, which include no competent driving licence (CDL), no goods driving licence (GDL) and reckless driving.

Muhammad Firdaus said the enforcement actions in this incident were conducted per standard procedures to ensure road safety.

Earlier today, a 42-second video of a lorry being driven in a dangerous manner went viral on social media. The vehicle was seen driving against traffic, endangering other road users, and attempting to evade an RTD enforcement vehicle. — Bernama