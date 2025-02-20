KOTA KINABALU, Feb 20 — The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) meeting scheduled for Sunday to discuss seats for the coming state election has been postponed.

GRS information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai confirmed the postponement to The Borneo Post after officiating at the World Federation of Tourist Guides Associations Trainer Convention here today.

“The meeting on Sunday for GRS to discuss seats has been postponed. No new date has been set, but I believe it will be soon,” he said.

On Wednesday, GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor had said the coalition was expected to discuss the allocation of seats for the coming 17th state election in a meeting on Sunday.

Joniston, who is Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) information chief, did not reveal how many seats PBS is expecting to be allocated to the party.

“I think all component parties have their target, but at the end of the day, what’s important is for us to sit down and discuss.

“Because it’s about winning — winnable candidates, winnable seats and which party could best represent GRS in the coming elections. That’s what’s important.

“So let’s wait for the meeting and I’m sure it will be thoroughly discussed to make sure that we win big,” he said.

On the PBS election pact with Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star Sabah), he said it is still on course following several meetings together.

He emphasised that it is important for the two parties, as key components of GRS, to really work together for the benefit of strengthening the coalition.

“The PBS-Star cooperation is all intended to strengthen GRS, as we want to see it continue governing the state because we have done a good job.

“There are so many new things now that benefit the rakyat and the state overall, such as in terms of revenue, so this has to be maintained. And our cooperation is getting stronger by the day,” he added. — The Borneo Post