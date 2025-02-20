KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on women entrepreneurs in the country to be more courageous in taking risks, be confident in their potential and continue to move forward without fear of failure.

He stressed that in the rapidly developing digital era, the field of entrepreneurship demands innovation, high competitiveness and efficiency in optimising technologies, such as e-commerce, digital marketing and social media to ensure businesses remain relevant and grow.

“I want to see more women entrepreneurs come forward, be brave to try and take advantage of the opportunities available. Remember, every small step is the beginning of something bigger.

“Women are agents of change in a world that needs more effort, innovation and collaboration. Every successful woman is proof that with support, confidence and effort, nothing is impossible to achieve,” he said.

He said this yesterday when officiating the Voices of H.E.R 2025 Carnival and the 2025 Ibu Zain Awards Night at Dewan Merdeka of the World Trade Centre here today.

At the event, Ahmad Zahid also presented the Ibu Zain Award, which honours extraordinary women who have made significant contributions in various fields, including education, entrepreneurship, health, law, sports and volunteering.

One of the recipients was national squash legend Datuk Nicol Ann David, who received the Voices of H.E.R. Award for her achievements in sports and her influence at the global level.

Other recipients include actress Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor (Inspirational Woman Award) and national diving queen Datuk Pandalela Rinong Pamg (Woman in Sports Award).

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad, in her speech, said that women’s entrepreneurship is not just about earning an income but also about empowering women to be agents of change in society.

She said that with the right support, women entrepreneurs can achieve their full potential and contribute to the country’s economic development.

“I am confident that with the continued effort and strong support from all parties, we will be able to see more successful women entrepreneurs in Malaysia and globally. I urge all parties to continue supporting and empowering the role of women in the economy,” she said.