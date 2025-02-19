KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Police are investigating claims that officers from the Petaling Jaya police headquarters's narcotics department conducted a raid without following standard operating procedures (SOP) and allegedly engaged in extortion.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said the investigation followed a video recording and a statement shared on the Facebook account “En Abdul” at 1pm yesterday.

He said the video showed a raid conducted by four officers from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division (BSJN) of the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD).

“The police confirm that the raid was carried out by BSJN IPD Petaling Jaya at Pelangi Damansara, Petaling Jaya on October 10, 2024, during Op Tapis in the Damansara area.

“An investigation has been opened to probe the claims circulated, and stern action will be taken if any misconduct is found in this incident,” he said in a statement this morning.

In the viral Facebook post, the complainant alleged that the four officers raided their home without a warrant, damaged closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, and took the CCTV’s memory card.

The complainant also alleged that the officers demanded RM12,000.