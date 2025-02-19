KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — DAP veterans Tan Kok Wai and Fong Kui Lun have announced they will not contest the Central Executive Committee (CEC) election at the party’s 18th National Congress on March 16.

The two long-serving members of parliament for Cheras and Bukit Bintang, respectively, said their decision to step aside was driven by a desire to pave the way for younger leaders while expressing full confidence in the party’s current leadership.

“After dedicating half a century to championing the ideals of DAP, we take pride in witnessing its transformation from a long-standing opposition party to a key partner in the coalition government,” they said in a joint statement today.

Tan and Fong said DAP is well-positioned for the future, with talented individuals ready to assume pivotal leadership roles.

They added that the party’s strategic approach to “party-building initiatives” and “election preparedness” reflects a coordinated plan to address contemporary challenges.

“We have full confidence in DAP’s core leadership team. Their competence gives us the assurance that the party’s future is in capable hands,” they said.

The duo also praised the party’s ability to adapt to an evolving political landscape, crediting DAP’s leadership with bridging generational divides while embracing innovation and reforms that align with societal progress.

“The political landscape across different periods of history naturally shapes leadership styles. DAP’s core leadership demonstrates dynamism, seamlessly bridging the past and the future,” they said.

Reflecting on their decades-long service, Tan and Fong emphasised their shared mission with party comrades to realise the vision of a free, just, equitable, and diverse “Malaysian Malaysia.”

“Over the past five decades, we have continuously strived for this vision, making immense sacrifices for the party’s cause. We owe our achievements to the dedication of our comrades, including countless unsung heroes who have selflessly contributed behind the scenes,” they said.

Tan and Fong expressed gratitude to DAP members for their unwavering commitment to the party’s ideals, saying their decision to step aside was made with the assurance that DAP remains on a strong foundation.

“The party belongs to all of us. Together, we can celebrate its achievements and look forward to an even brighter future,” they said.

Tan Kok Wai has served as the DAP national adviser, while Fong Kui Lun holds the position of national treasurer. Both have played prominent roles in shaping the party’s direction for decades.