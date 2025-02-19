KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Federal Territories Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said liabilities for the civil servants pension scheme are expected to climb to RM46.36 billion by 2030.

In a written parliamentary reply today, Dr Zaliha said the financial implications of the pension scheme have been increasing over the years, with RM32 billion recorded in 2023 and RM33.7 billion last year.

“The existing pension scheme for civil servants who are still in service and retired is still being continued.

“However, the financial implications of the pension benefit is rising every year,” she said.

She was responding to a question from Muhammad Ismi Mat Taib (PN-Parit), who asked the government to clarify the status of the pension scheme for civil servants.

Dr Zaliha added that the proposed implementation of permanent appointments and contribution-based schemes to replace the existing pension scheme is still under review.

“This is to ensure the best strategies can be implemented, providing benefits for new hires and the government,” she said.

The minister said ongoing consultations with stakeholders, including the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and the Finance Ministry, are aimed at gathering input for a sustainable and inclusive approach.

Last year, it was announced that a new policy would require future civil servants to contribute to the EPF, replacing the pension scheme.