GEORGE TOWN, Feb 19 — A Year Four boy is in critical condition at the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of the Penang Hospital (HPP) after choking on a ‘gummy’ candy he bought outside the school area yesterday.

Mohammad Fahmi Hafiz Mohammad Fakhruddin, 10, a student of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Dua in Butterworth, is believed to have bought two gummy candies from a stall before the 2.30pm Quran and Fardhu Ain (KAFA) class yesterday.

Siti Farhani Muhammad Fikri, 33, said her nephew is said to have choked on the candy while chewing it and experienced difficulty breathing, adding that he managed to walk towards his teacher before suddenly collapsing.

She said she was told that a teacher tried to help by patting his back and calling for an ambulance. When the medical team arrived, they immediately began administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

“We were informed that the candy got stuck in Mohammad Fahmi’s throat, but his condition was already critical, and his face had turned blue due to a lack of oxygen.

“He was taken to hospital and is being treated at the PICU. His condition remains critical and the doctors are closely monitoring his progress,” she said when contacted today.

Siti Farhani said doctors informed her that Mohammad Fahmi’s brain had been affected due to prolonged oxygen deprivation, adding that the doctors would continue to monitor his condition until Friday before making any further decisions regarding the eldest of two siblings. — Bernama