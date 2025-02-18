KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has recommended that the Works Ministry (KKR) and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) conduct a more detailed cost-benefit analysis regarding the implementation of the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) project.

PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said this recommendation was made after the committee concluded that the implementation of MLFF would not fully resolve traffic congestion on toll highways.

This was one of six recommendations made by PAC concerning the management of the MLFF project under KKR and LLM that was presented in the Dewan Rakyat today.

She said KKR also needs to finalise the direction of the MLFF system promptly after the appointment agreement expired on Dec 16 last year.

“KKR needs to seek detailed advice or reviews from the Finance Ministry (MoF) or the Public-Private Partnership Unit (UKAS) to confirm the best procurement method for implementing MLFF.

“The implementation of MLFF should be carried out using the best method, with no cost implications to the government or users,” she said in a statement.

PAC also expressed its view that it would be inappropriate for the government to sign any agreements with significant impact during a caretaker government period, Mas Ermieyati said.

“As an immediate measure, LLM and the concessionaire companies need to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of toll collection at each toll plaza,” she said.

She said PAC commenced proceedings on the MLFF implementation on Feb 26, 2024, following the government’s announcement in March 2023 that RM3.46 billion would be allocated for the MLFF system.

Mas Ermieyati said that PAC held six proceedings on this issue from Feb 26 to Nov 19, 2024, calling witnesses such as the KKR secretary-general, the former KKR secretary-general (Dec 2021-Sept 2023), its deputy secretary-general (Policy and Development), UKAS director-general, LLM director-general, president of the Malaysian Highway Concession Companies Association and the project director of Selangor Network Consortium Sdn Bhd.

As a result of these proceedings, PAC made 11 conclusions.

“Members of the public interested in reading and reviewing the PAC report on the MLFF Implementation Management under KKR and LLM can download the report from the PAC website at www.parlimen.gov.my/pac,” she said. — Bernama