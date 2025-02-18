KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The National Remote Sensing Satellite Development Programme (PSPJN) and the motor vehicle inspection industry are among the focuses of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong) will ask the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation to state the current status of the PSPJN programme under the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) during the Ministers’ Question Time.

During the same session, Khairil Nizam Khirudin (PN-Jerantut) will seek clarification from the Minister of Transport regarding the criteria for selecting three companies that will compete with the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (PUSPAKOM), in addition to strong financial standing.

Additionally, Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) will ask the Minister of National Unity whether an Anti-Racial Discrimination Act will be introduced to curb the growing trend of racial incidents among political party leaders and extremist individuals.

Meanwhile, during the question-and-answer session, Datuk Idris Ahmad (PN-Bagan Serai) will ask the Prime Minister to state the reform measures taken by the government to ensure the efficient, competitive, and capable management of Lembaga Tabung Haji to meet the needs of Haj pilgrims amid an increasingly challenging global economy.

Also of interest is a question from Onn Abu Bakar (PH-Batu Pahat) to the Prime Minister regarding the extent of federal and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) land that could potentially be developed for affordable housing, as well as short- and long-term plans for this purpose.

The Dewan Rakyat will then continue with the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address.

The current Dewan Rakyat meeting takes place over 18 days until March 6. — Bernama