SHAH ALAM, Feb 18 — The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has urged the state’s assemblymen to focus on important matters relating to the future of the state and the people in conjunction with the State Assembly Meeting which begins today.

The Sultan of Selangor also called on members of the assembly to avoid any disrespectful actions or play up trivial matters.

“The Selangor Assembly Meeting should be conducted with decorum and not become a platform to spread slander, insults and display indecent behaviour.

“The people are observing and evaluating every move of their elected representatives. I wish all Selangor State Assemblymen a successful session,” he said.

He was speaking at the opening of the Third Session of the 15th Selangor State Legislative Assembly Session 2025 at the Selangor State Assembly today.

Earlier, the Sultan of Selangor and the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin arrived at the Selangor State Secretariat (SUK) at 9.15 am.

Also attending the ceremony was the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah.

His Royal Highness was received by the Menteri Besar of Selangor, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

The Sultan of Selangor also agreed to inspect the main guard of honour before moving to the Selangor State Assembly for the Opening Ceremony of the Third Session of the 15th Selangor State Legislative Assembly in 2025.

The Selangor State Legislative Assembly session is scheduled to take place from today until Feb 21 and from Feb 24 to 28 as well as on March 3, 2025. — Bernama



