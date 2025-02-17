KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The corn seller who sparked controversy over a racially insensitive signboard has apologised to all Malaysians, particularly the Indian community, for his actions, says National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

In a post on X, he said the trader also pledged not to repeat the act in the future.

“Neighbourhood Watch (KRT) leaders, Encik Roseman and Encik Syawal, acted as mediators in resolving this issue.

“Their role in addressing this matter has strengthened public confidence in KRT as an agent of unity and conflict resolution. This also highlights the importance of cooperation between community leaders and authorities in preserving a harmonious and peaceful environment,” he said.

Aaron said the apology was made at a restaurant in Sepang tonight, attended by representatives from the Indian community, influencers, local residents, officials from the National Unity and Integration Department, and the police.

“I wish to emphasise that we must always strive to ensure that our words and actions do not cause discomfort, tension, or misunderstanding among people of different religions, cultures, and ethnicities.

“Malaysia is a country rich in ethnic and religious diversity, and it is our shared responsibility to safeguard this harmony. National unity can only be achieved if every individual practises the values of understanding, respect, and acceptance of differences,” he added. — Bernama



