SHAH ALAM, Feb 17 — Puspakom Sdn Bhd (Puspakom) has reiterated that its vehicle inspections strictly follow the methods and procedures set by the Road Transport Department (JPJ), amid concerns that its vetting lacks transparency.

Its chief executive officer Mahmood Razak Bahman said the company does not have the authority to change any inspection protocols set by JPJ, as doing so would expose it to potential fines from the department.

“Although there are views that faded load stickers are not related to road safety, Puspakom must still comply with the instructions from the authorities,” he stated in a statement today.

This follows yesterday’s comments by Sibu Lorry Association secretary Augustine Paat, who called for more transparency in Puspakom’s inspections after members complained about unreasonable failures, including the issue of faded load stickers on lorries.

Mahmood added that all vehicle owners are aware of the requirements they must meet.

“Bringing non-compliant vehicles for inspection shows a lack of responsibility towards the regulations. This is an attitude problem we need to address,” he said.

He also urged all parties to cooperate in ensuring road safety through inspections that are transparent, professional and in line with the authorities’ procedures. — Bernama